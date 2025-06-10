Connect with us

CS Joho Elected As Vice President of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference in France

CS Hassan Joho Election as Vice President of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference
KDRTV News – France: Kenya’s Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho, has been elected as the Vice President of UNOC 3, a role he describes as a “significant milestone” for both Kenya and the African continent. His appointment places him in a key position to advocate for African interests and shape the conference’s agenda.

The conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, kicked off on June 9 and runs until June 13, bringing together world leaders, scientists, civil society, and private sector representatives. Its overarching goal is to accelerate action to conserve and sustainably use the world’s oceans, seas, and marine resources, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water.

Urgency permeates the discussions, as scientists and officials highlight the dire state of our oceans, grappling with warming temperatures, rising sea levels, rampant pollution especially plastics, overfishing, and the destruction of biodiversity. UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the need for “bold pledges” and “billions, not millions, in investment” to “turn the tide” on ocean degradation. Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for the Ocean, underscored that 90% of the Earth’s warming is absorbed by the oceans, making their health intrinsically linked to global climate stability.

A notable absence at the summit is that of U.S. federal scientists, including those from NASA and NOAA, reportedly due to policies from the previous Trump administration. Despite this, over 140 American scientists from private institutions are in attendance, stressing the critical need for international cooperation in oceanography.

