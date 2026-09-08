CS Joho Forms Technical Committee to Resolve Tata Chemicals Magadi Dispute

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has announced the formation of a high-level technical committee to address outstanding compliance issues involving Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 6, CS Joho said the committee was formed following a meeting between him and executives of the company after the suspension of operations at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited.

Joho said the meeting provided an opportunity for the government and the company to discuss compliance concerns raised by the Ministry and agree on a framework to resolve the outstanding matters.

“Following the suspension of operations at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, today at my office I led a fruitful engagement with the Company’s executives regarding the compliance concerns we raised as a Ministry.

“To facilitate a comprehensive and timely resolution of the outstanding matters, we agreed to establish a high-level technical committee,” Joho said.

The technical committee will be led by the Principal Secretary for Mining on behalf of the government and the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited on behalf of the company.

According to Joho, the committee will conduct a detailed technical review of the unresolved compliance matters before preparing and submitting a report to his office.

“The committee will undertake a detailed technical review of the outstanding and unresolved compliance matters, prepare and submit a report to my office for consideration and further direction,” he stated.

Among the key issues to be addressed are mineral beneficiation and in-country value addition, outstanding community benefits and royalty obligations, unresolved land matters, and opening up the area for multiple mineral extraction.

The committee will also examine outstanding matters between Tata Chemicals Magadi and the Kajiado County Government.

CS Joho said the government remains committed to engaging investors constructively while ensuring that companies operating in the country comply with Kenya’s laws and regulations.

‘The objective is not only to resolve the outstanding compliance matters but also to establish a sustainable framework that promotes responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships,” Joho added.

The development comes days after President William Ruto ordered the closure of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML).

Speaking in Kajiado on Thursday, September 3, Ruto accused TCML of exploiting resources from Kajiado County for more than a century without benefiting the residents.

The Head of State said he instructed the mining company to shut down its operations and move out of the country.

“We have vast resources at Lake Magadi that can transform Kajiado County and our country, Kenya. That Tata Chemicals company has had a licence for 100 years but has not built anything in Kajiado or employed any people from Kajiado.

“The other day, I told them to pack up and leave. Let them go. These people stay here, take our resources, and transport them to India, along with other resources,” said Ruto.