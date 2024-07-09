Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kindiki Adresses Abductions, Arbitrary Arrests During Anti-Govt Protests

By

Published

GP3sSG6W8AA9J77 (1)

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the state will take action against people who allegedly carried out abductions during recent anti-government protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kindiki said any infractions or excesses by law enforcement officers will be investigated and appropriate action taken on those found culpable.

“The Government has noted with concern claims of abductions and enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by security personnel.

“All persons within the territory of Kenya are protected from unlawful or arbitrary arrests, abductions, enforced disappearances, or any other illegal method of confining suspected criminals for purposes of investigations for prosecution or for whatever purpose whatsoever,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS said the government will not condone any violation whether perpetuated by security personnel or by public or private persons.

Kindiki pointed out that Independent Constitutional and statutory agencies will investigate and prosecute any person or official who may be implicated with violating the Constitution by perpetrating confinement of any person outside the law.

At the same time, CS Kindiki revealed that an investigation into the perpetrators of the recent destruction of property during the protests is underway.

“As the conversation on taxation and other priority national issues commence, the process of accountability for serious crimes that resulted in loss of life, destruction of property, and breach of the peace is simultaneously underway,” Kindiki revealed.

The Interior CS noted that the organizers, planners, and financiers of the crimes that were committed against the people of Kenya under the pretext of peaceful demonstrations will be prosecuted once the ongoing investigations are completed.

Also Read: Planners Of Tuesday Violent Protests Are Organizing To Repeat On Thursday- CS Kindiki

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020