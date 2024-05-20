CS Kuria Announces 4-Month Break From Politics

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced that he is embarking on a four-month self-imposed silence.

In a statement on his social media handles on Monday, May 20, CS Kuria vowed not to take a political stand or express an opinion on any matter until August 20, 2024.

The Public Service CS mentioned that on August 20, he will be making a major announcement that will change the political future and landscape of Kenya.

“I will be issuing a major announcement that will change the political future and landscape of Kenya on 20th August 2024 at 10 am. Until then, I will not issue a political position or opinion on any issue,” CS Kuria remarked.

The former Gatundu South MP has been at loggerheads with a section of Mt Kenya leaders over recent developments.

Among other things, Kuria has publicly disagreed with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling revenue-sharing formula in the Mt Kenya region.

Last week, CS Kuria claimed that Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni told him he was not welcome at the recently concluded Limuru III meeting, which he later skipped.

“I had planned to give a talk only to wake up yesterday and Kioni is speaking all over, fighting me, saying the way I am not invited and I am inviting myself. I thought this was a community meeting,” CS Kuria stated.

Kuria also alleged that a prominent politician with previous experience in provincial administration had funded the meeting and even urged those present not to leave the meeting without receiving money.

This is not the first time Moses Kuria has threatened to go silent after political frustrations.

In 2022, after losing the Kiambu gubernatorial race, Kuria declared that he would no longer engage with Kenyans on social media.

The vow barely lasted a week as he became active in criticising the opposition for refusing to recognise William Ruto as the duly elected president.

