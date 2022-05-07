Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Magoha- No Changing Of Schools

By

Published

Prof. George Magoha
Prof. George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has decried low students turn out in this year’s admission. The students were supposed to report this week but the number is not pleasing.

Speaking to the press at Kisumu Girls High School on Saturday, Cs Magoha said that the government will step in and do a follow up for those who have not yet reported.

CS George Magoha

CS George Magoha

However, according to Magoha, there is a low turn out because the parents are hoping that they will change their students from the schools they were supposed to report and transfer them.
However, Magoha said that every student should report to where they were placed unless under special circumstance.

“Children should go to schools where they are placed unless there are special circumstances. Like maybe medical…that we can permit. Every Kenyan school is well-funded, every child is funded at the same level,” Magoha said.

Also read Breaking: Magoha Bans Hiring Of School Buses For Weddings And Funerals

“What will determine the child’s performance is the child’s self drive and discipline so stop keeping the children at home because you think they are going to be taken to another school. That is not going to happen.”

On the other hand, Magoha cited that he is disappointed in principles because they have not yet started registering students for the fourth coming exams.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020