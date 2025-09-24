CS Murkomen Addresses Viral Videos of Mogadishu Club Fans Disrespecting Kenyan Flag

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has weighed in on viral videos of Mogadishu City FC fans disrespecting the Kenyan flag.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 24, Murkomen said the actions of the Mogadishu City fans violated the National Flag, Emblems, and Names Act, which prohibits any form of disrespect towards the Kenyan flag.

“There is a law that governs how our national flag is to be treated, and no one, whether Kenyan or a foreigner, has the right to demean our flag. It was earned through sweat and blood, and we will not allow anyone to play around with it,” said the Interior CS.

CS Murkomen also confirmed that the DCI has launched an investigation to identify individuals who were seen violating the flag.

“We must establish who those individuals were, why they acted that way, and what action should follow. Their conduct must face the law, since we already have clear legislation like the National Flags and Emblems Act, which spells out how the national flag should be treated and the penalties for misuse. The law will take its full course,” he said.

The incident occurred during their CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Kenya Police FC at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, September 20.

In the viral videos, two Mogadishu City FC supporters are captured kicking and trampling on the Kenyan flag at the Nyayo Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Mogadishu City Club has issued an apology and distanced itself from the behaviour, condemning it as unacceptable.

The Somali club offered full support for any appropriate action by the Kenyan authorities against those involved in the Saturday incident.

“On behalf of the Mogadishu City Club, we strongly condemn this act and extend our deepest apologies to the Government and People of Kenya. Such behavior has no place in football or in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship that this competition represents,” the club stated.

