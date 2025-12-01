CS Murkomen Announces Crackdown on Goons

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that security agencies will crack down on political goons across the country.

Speaking on Monday, December 1, during the chiefs and assistant chiefs’ graduation at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi, Murkomen noted that there has been a surge in the use of goons by politicians.

The Interior CS said the security agencies will deal with the political goons without fear, favour and indiscriminately.

“There is a phenomenon that has grown in the country where politicians, when they want to go for meetings they have to mobilise goons to cheer them. They are carrying machetes, rungus and other things.

“The most important thing we have to deal with in the next few months is to make sure we deal with the issue of goons across the country, and this must be done without fear or favour, it must be done indiscriminately,” Murkomen stated.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to also deal with the goons and their financiers.

President Ruto, who was speaking in Nairobi, said goons cannot be allowed to undermine security in the country.

“We are a country that follows the rule of law. Those who use young people as goons to cause chaos, fight citizens, and bring harm are people we cannot tolerate.

“I have already instructed our Inspector General of Police that all these individuals must face strict legal action so that we can end hooliganism and the activities that undermine safety in our nation of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

This comes after several politicians were attacked by hired goons during the recently ended by-elections.

In Malava, DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako was allegedly assaulted by goons on the night of Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma was assaulted by goons during Thursday’s voting on November 27, 2025.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was teargassed while attending a church service in Kariobangi North on Sunday, November 30, 2025.