CS Murkomen Clarifies Reports Of Being Arrested With 210 Million Dollars in Dubai

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed social media reports that he was arrested with $210 million in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, July 8 night, CS Murkomen said that he was in Kenya when the allegations of his arrest emerged online.

He went on to argue that it was not possible to carry such a large amount of money in a bag, adding that you would probably need a pickup truck to carry such a large amount of money.

Murkomen expressed frustration at the prevalence of fake news stories targeting him, pointing out that no credible evidence had been presented to substantiate the claims.

“Not a single person has accused me of corruption. That should be around three or four pickups of dollars. If you carry that money, you will need maybe half of the plane. When they said that I was arrested I was in Nairobi. Let us be serious,” said Murkomen.

He added, “These are being propagated on social media by people who do not have faces. I am used to fake news.”

At the same time, CS Murkomen revealed that the highest amount of money he has carried while in the country is Sh 2 million and $10,000 when outside the country.

Further, Murkomen revealed that he had taken legal action against Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who accused him of receiving Ksh15 billion in kickbacks for contracts.

This comes days after President William Ruto also dismissed the reports of his CS being arrested in Dubai terming them fake.

“We need to separate the issues that are correct from the ones that are fake news. The issue of some minister being found in Dubai with some KSh 200 million dollars or something is fake news. That is not true,” Ruto said.

