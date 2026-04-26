CS Murkomen Declares 30-Day Security Emergency In Marsabit County

The government has declared parts of Marsabit County as security-disturbed and dangerous for a period of 30 days, following escalating cases of banditry and inter-communal violence that have destabilised the region.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen issued the directive through a Kenya Gazette notice dated April 24, 2026, after consultations with the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Police Service (NPS). The order took effect on April 23 at 6:30 p.m. and may be extended or lifted depending on the security situation.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 106 (6) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares parts of Marsabit County as security disturbed and dangerous,” the notice stated.

The declaration targets 13 areas, all under the “Hillo” cluster, including Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Murkomen noted that the order will remain in force for 30 days but may be reviewed depending on developments on the ground. “This notice shall take effect… for a period of thirty (30) days and may be withdrawn or continued… as the Cabinet Secretary may direct,” he said. In a parallel directive, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered all civilians within the affected areas to surrender firearms immediately to the nearest police station or security post. The weapons, he said, will be kept in safe custody and returned once the order is lifted.

“Residents are directed to surrender all firearms immediately. Anyone found in possession of a weapon during this period will face legal action,” IG Kanja warned.

The move comes amid persistent inter-ethnic clashes fueled by competition over land and livestock, as well as retaliatory attacks that have left communities trapped in recurring cycles of violence. Authorities have also raised concerns over rising insecurity along border regions near Ethiopia and South Sudan, where armed banditry remains a major threat.

Travel advisories continue to caution against movement in high-risk zones within Marsabit and surrounding counties, citing increased danger from armed groups operating in remote areas.

This latest declaration marks the second security order in less than a month, following similar measures in parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo, signaling growing concern over insecurity in Kenya’s northern frontier.

As security operations intensify, the government has urged residents to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies while efforts to restore stability continue across the affected regions.