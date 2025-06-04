CS Murkomen Declares Friday Public Holiday

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Friday, June 6, a public holiday.

In a gazette notice, the Interior CS said the holiday will mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Friday, 6th June, 2025, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” the notice read.

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar.

The celebration commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command, before God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

Eid ul-Adha also celebrates unity and solidarity, and coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

During the celebrations, Muslims exchange gifts and greetings, host grand feasts, and distribute meat to relatives, friends, and family, as well as to the needy and less fortunate.

More details to follow..