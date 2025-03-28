CS Murkomen Declares Monday Public Holiday

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Monday, March 31, 2025, a public holiday.

In a gazette notice on Friday, March 28, Murkomen said the holiday will mark the Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations.

“IT IS notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Monday, the 31st March, 2025, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ulFitr,” the notice stated.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means ‘the feast of breaking the fast’, is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan. Idd-ul-Fitr is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic.

During Idd-ul-Fitr, Muslims will convene at Mosques, prepare meals, and share some with the less vulnerable in their communities.

The holiday comes days after President William Ruto hosted Muslim leaders at State House, Nairobi for Iftar.

Speaking during the event, Ruto acknowledged the freedom of worship in Kenya, adding that the government was keen to protect the freedoms enjoyed in the country.

“I am very proud as president of this country that I lead a religious nation, and I want to tell you that we must never take it for granted that we have the freedom of worship in Kenya and that we can worship God however we want,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also said that Attorney General Dorcas Oduor would address the establishment of a Waqf, an Islamic endowment system that has been the subject of governance debates.

“I had a problem with the AG who was there, he was fairly incompetent. But I now have a very competent lady in that position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out in a matter of months,” Ruto added.

