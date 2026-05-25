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CS Murkomen Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Murkomen

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday.

In a gazette notice on Monday, May 25, CS Murkomen explained that the holiday would be to celebrate Eid ul-Adha.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that, Wednesday, the 27th May, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” Murkomen said.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide through prayers, charity, and family gatherings.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before God provided a ram as a substitute.

The Muslim faithful usually commemorate the festival with prayers, works of charity, and the symbolic sacrifice of an animal; a sheep, goat, cow, bull, or camel.

The Eid-ul-Adha holiday, which coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Notably, the holiday comes ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations, which will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026, in Wajir County.

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