News

CS Murkomen Issues Update After 5 People Were Shot Dead In Narok

CS Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that more police officers have been deployed to Angata Barrikoi in Narok County after 5 civilians were shot dead on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, CS Murkomen said efforts to restore peace in the area will continue throughout the night.

He also consoled the families who lost their kin during the violent clash and noted that investigations have commenced to establish the people responsible.

“I wish to extend a message of heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives today during the skirmishes that ensued in Ang’ata Barrikoi over a disagreement stemming from a land demarcation exercise. I regret that the situation led to needless loss of lives and injuries, both to the police and civilians.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the number of deaths, the people responsible for the deaths, and those who instigated the tension. Security has been beefed up in the area, and we appeal for calm and restraint. The government is committed to protecting the lives and property of every citizen, and no one can take away their property illegally,” Murkomen stated.

The violence erupted Monday in Narok following a dispute over a 6,000-acre piece of land in the area.

The protests escalated into violent clashes with police officers, leading to injuries on both sides. The irate residents torched vehicles that had ferried government officials to the area for the demarcation exercise.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina expressed his sorrow over the incident, pledging his support to the affected community.

“I am deeply saddened by the reported news of the killings in Angata Barikoi. My heartfelt condolences to all affected. I want to assure you that no one can take your land from you. As your Senator, I stand firmly with you in this difficult time. I will visit the area to gain a better understanding of the situation and offer my support. Once again, my sincere condolences,” he stated.

