News

CS Murkomen: Over 300 Police Officers Were Injured, 5 Guns Stolen during June 25 Protests

By

Published

505773305 1275110170646463 938488286656592911 n

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that close to 300 police officers were injured during the Gen-Z-led June 25 protests.

In a statement, Murkomen said a total of 400 people were injured during the Wednesday protests, with a majority being police officers.

“Investigations on the numbers and the circumstances are still underway. Over 400 people were injured, close to 300 being police officers, some left with injuries they will carry for the rest of their lives,” he stated.

The Interior CS noted that at least nine police stations were attacked, five of which were torched, including Dagoretti, Molo, and Ol Kalau.

During the attacks, 88 Police vehicles were destroyed, 27 National and County Government vehicles, and 65 civilian vehicles parked in various police stations, including a school bus, were also torched.

“The criminals were aiming at the officers on duty. They were after guns in the armouries and police uniforms. Five firearms were stolen in Dagoretti Police Post, Kiambu County, while four were burnt at Gachui Police Post, by the very criminals who hid behind the pretence of a peaceful protest,” he stated.

Further, Murkomen said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations to apprehend and bring to justice the organisers and financiers of the violence witnessed during the protests.

“The Inspector General of Police, through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, is carrying out investigations to apprehend and bring to justice the organisers and financiers of this well-orchestrated campaign of violence. Rest assured that the Government will pursue justice relentlessly on behalf of all affected Kenyans. No person will be spared regardless of their political or financial status,” Murkomen added.

Additionally, Murkomen welcomed a dialogue with all stakeholders, including the youth, grassroots voices, traders and business leaders, civil society, and religious groups to address systemic issues that affect Kenya.

