CS Murkomen Reshuffles Regional, County Commissioners

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced sweeping changes in the National Government Administration, affecting several Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners across the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, CS Murkomen said the transfers and deployments are intended to strengthen the coordination of national government functions and address emerging security and service delivery concerns.

“The Ministry has effected the following changes in the ranks of Regional Commissioner and County Commissioner to enhance service delivery and ensure effective coordination of National Government functions across the country.

“The transfers have taken into consideration the strengths and experiences of the officers as we address the various security and service delivery concerns,” read the statement in part.

In the changes, CS Murkomen transferred Rhoda Nyaboke Onyancha from the Coast region to Nairobi, while Paul Rotich moved from the Eastern to the Coast region.

Samson Macharia Irungu was moved from the Western region to the Office of the President headquarters, while Flora Nkatha Mwororah was also redeployed from Nyanza to the Office of the President headquarters.

The Interior CS also announced several promotions, with Jacob Muganda, who previously served as Meru County Commissioner, being promoted to Regional Commissioner for the Eastern region.

Onesmus Musyoki Kyatha was elevated from Kakamega County Commissioner to Regional Commissioner for Nyanza, while Allan Machari was deployed from the Office of the President headquarters to head the Western region.

The changes also affected County Commissioners in multiple counties, with at least 16 officers transferred to new stations.

Joseph Kibet Boen was moved from Kiambu to Kilifi, Stephen Kutwa Sangolo transferred from Baringo to Lamu, while Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru was redeployed from Kericho to Tana River County.

Other notable changes saw John Kiprotich Cheruiyot move from Samburu to Meru, Mwachaunga Mohamed Chaunga transferred from Kisii to Machakos, and Shufaa Omar Mwijuma moved from Nyamira to Kirinyaga.

The reshuffle further saw Wesley Koech Mabwai transferred from Lamu to Baringo, Benson David Leparmorio moved from Kisumu to Nyamira, and James Gatutha Kamau redeployed from Marsabit to Kisii.

CS Murkomen said all the changes will take effect immediately.