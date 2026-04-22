CS Murkomen Responds to Allegations of Involvement in Ksh20 Billion Runda Land Dispute

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed allegations linking him to a multi-billion land dispute in Runda.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, CS Murkomen’s office said the claims were founded on rumour, conjecture, and wild allegations.

“The attention of the Cabinet Secretary has been drawn to the wild and false allegations circulating in one of the dailies purporting to implicate him in a land dispute.

“We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the publication of the false story, which is based on rumour, conjecture and wild allegations,” read the statement in part.

According to Murkomen’s office, the Interior Cabinet Secretary has no personal interest in the property in question and is not aware of the alleged land or its location.

The ministry emphasized that any attempt to associate CS Murkomen with the land dispute is entirely unfounded.

The ministry also addressed claims suggesting the Cabinet Secretary was involved in police operations related to the matter, clarifying that he does not conduct police patrols.

“The Cabinet Secretary does not have an iota of personal interest in the property. In fact, he has no knowledge of the purported land, its location, or the presence of a land dispute.

“The Cabinet Secretary does not carry out police patrols as purported by the petitioner. The fact that police officers may, by the very nature of their work, get involved in land issues anywhere in the country does not, in any way, mean the Cabinet Secretary is interested in any of those properties,” said the ministry.

Further, Murkomen’s office said the Cabinet Secretary does not oversee the day-to-day operations of the police service. Instead, his role is limited to issuing general policy guidelines through the Inspector General of Police, in accordance with the law.

“The Cabinet Secretary urges the Inspector General and the investigative authorities to move with speed to address this matter and protect the interests of genuine land owners in this case and across the country,” the statement further read.

This comes after a local daily report alleged that CS Murkomen, alongside Oscar Sudi and Elijah Kururia, is linked to claims of shielding individuals accused of encroaching on a 300-acre parcel in Runda, Kiambu County, valued at approximately Ksh20 billion.