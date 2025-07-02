CS Murkomen Sued Over Shoot To Kill Orders

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been sued by human rights organizations following his controversial shoot to kill order.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Katiba Institute, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), the Independent Medico-Legal Unit, and other members of the Police Reforms Working Group announced they have filed a petition against the Interior CS.

The petition alleges that the comments by CS Murkomen constitute incitement to violence and unlawful acts, and amount to unacceptable ethical conduct required of a public officer.

“The CS is recorded urging police officers to shoot anyone approaching a police station or endangering the life of a police officer. Mukomen gave assurances that he would protect any police officer who executes his shoot-to-kill orders,” read the statement in part.

The petitioners asked the court to find that CS Murkomen, as a public officer, is not fit to hold public office.

“The petitioners pray that a declaration that by purporting to direct police officers in their line of duty, the Respondent acted ultra vires and in violation of Article 245 (2)(b) of the Constitution as read with Section 8 of the National Police Service Act which provides that the overall and independent command of the National Police Service is under the Inspector-General of Police.

“A declaration that the Respondent has contravened Clause 1 of Article 75 (c) and has demeaned the office of the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Administration,” read the petition in part.

The lobby groups are also seeking a court order to compel Murkomen to issue a public statement retracting his remarks made to a nationally circulated newspaper and television station.

Further, they have asked the court to hold CS Murkomen responsible for any damages that result from his order to the police.

“The CS should be held unequivocally responsible for any individuals who lose their lives or are injured from 26 June 2025 at the hands of any police officers, following his unlawful orders,” the petition added.

