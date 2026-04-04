CS Murkomen Visits KPA MD William Ruto in Hospital After Accident

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has visited Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto in the hospital after he was involved in a road accident.

In an update on Saturday, April 4, Murkomen said the accident claimed the life of Ruto’s daughter and left him and three of his children injured.

“Earlier today, while on a working tour of Mombasa, I visited my friend, the Kenya Ports Authority MD, Captain William K. Ruto, who was involved in a road accident last night.

“The accident sadly claimed the life of his daughter and injured him and his three other children,” said CS Murkomen.

The Interior CS noted that the doctors reassured him about the KPA Managing Director and his children’s condition.

“I condoled with Captain Ruto and wished him and other members of his family a quick recovery. The doctors assured me that the MD and his two children are out of danger and that they should be out of the hospital soon,” Murkomen stated.

Captain Ruto was involved in a road accident in Taita Taveta on Friday evening while travelling to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Earlier, KPA said it is working with investigative authorities, among them the police, to establish the circumstances around the accident.

“We are cooperating with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate and as more information becomes available. We respectfully request the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” KPA stated.

The authority also acknowledged the swift response from local leadership, thanking Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Andrew Mwadime for their support following the incident.

“We also thank our staff, partners, stakeholders, and the general public for their continued support, patience, and cooperation,” KPA added.