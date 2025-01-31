CS Muturi Goes After President Ruto Over Abductions & Extrajudicial Killings

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has once again criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto.

Addressing the media on Friday, January 31 when he visited the City Mortuary, Muturi expressed concern over the continued abductions and extra-judicial killings in the country.

The Public Service CS, it was unfortunate that Kenya was one of the countries pushing for peace in the DRC, yet some young people in Kenya had lost their lives in mysterious circumstances.

“This is a very serious matter and it should actually take the anger of this country because why are we allowing young men and girls to be kidnapped? Only later to be found killed,” said Muturi.

“Surely, what kind of country are we? And we are pretending to be solving issues in DRC. The number of people who have died is so many and it should prick the conscience of any right thing leader in this country.”

He went on to say it was time the country shelves any other business to discuss this matter of abductions and extrajudicial killings.

“It is not right that parents like these can go for over 40 days searching for their loved ones while we sit somewhere claiming to be discussing the economy. Economy for who? If we are killing and abducting young people, then who are we building the economy for?” he posed.

Muturi also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to probe alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the country.

“The buck must stop somewhere. Mr. President, I am calling upon you now to order an end to these abductions and open an inquiry to examine how these things have been happening. We cannot normalize this. These are very young lives that have been taken away. Their parents have been agonizing,” Muturi stated.

