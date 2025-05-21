Connect with us

News

CS Mvurya Deploys Audit Firepower to Tackle Funds Misuse

By

Published

CS Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya
CS Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a decisive move to bolster transparency and financial integrity, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has officially inaugurated a powerful ministerial audit committee. The committee, chaired by seasoned public finance expert Esther Muriithi, aims to tighten oversight on government spending within the ministry’s docket especially in light of ongoing public scrutiny over accountability in youth, sports, and arts funding.

The unveiling, held on May 21, 2025, comes between growing concerns about the effective use of public resources in initiatives supporting youth empowerment and the creative economy. Flanked by key officials during the colorful event, CS Mvurya emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial mismanagement, noting that the committee’s mandate includes comprehensive audits, forensic reviews, and proactive oversight mechanisms.

Muriithi, widely respected for her track record in institutional reform, is expected to steer the committee toward data-driven transparency and improved reporting standards. The team’s formation signals a fresh wave of accountability reforms that could reshape how public funds are tracked, reported, and evaluated in sports and creative sectors.

With the spotlight now on delivery and clean governance, the Mvurya-Muriithi alliance may mark a turning point in Kenya’s drive to safeguard public funds and restore public trust in government institutions.

