CS Ogamba Announces When KUCCPS Portal Will Open for September 2025 Intake

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will open its portal in March 2025 for students seeking university placement for the September 2025 intake.

In a statement on Thursday Ogamba said once the portal is open 2024 KCSE candidates will have an opportunity to apply for university courses.

“In keeping with the annual placement calendar, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will open the placement portal for the September 2025 university intake in March 2025,” he stated.

The Education CS pointed out that KUCCPS is already facilitating placements for KMTC, TVETS and Teacher Training Colleges.

“Already, the KUCCPS portal has been open since 24th January 2025, for the placement of applicants to the Kenya Medical Training College, Teacher Training Colleges, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, for the March and May 2025 intakes,” he added.

At the same time, Ogamba said the Government has not re-introduced cut-off points for admission to university.

He reiterated that the minimum admission requirement to the university, which will apply to the 2024 KCSE cohort, is the Mean Grade of C+.

“Therefore, all the 246,391 students who attained the Mean Grade of C+ (plus) and above qualify for university admission,” Ogamba stated.

Further, he dismissed reports that it will not cost Ksh100 Billion to fund the university education of the 2024 KCSE cohort.

“The Ministry projects that if all the 246,391 candidates join the university, Ksh25.85 Billion will be required to fund their education every year. The projection of Ksh. 100 Billion will be the total cost over a four-year period,” Ogamba clarified.

Also Read: Ministry Of Education Directs Parents To Register All Students On SHIF Before Re-opening