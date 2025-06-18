CS Ogamba Declares War on Illegal School Fees

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has issued a stern warning to school principals across Kenya, reiterating that unauthorised levies on parents will not be tolerated.

The crackdown comes in the wake of mounting complaints from parents and a controversial High Court ruling that outlawed extra charges in public schools without the CS’s approval.

Speaking during a retreat with university council chairpersons in Mombasa, Ogamba stressed that school fees remain unchanged from the 2024 structure and any additional charges are illegal.

“The Ministry of Education has noted with concern that some senior schools are reverting to the prohibited practice of charging extra levies,” Ogamba said. “We provide capitation, and we expect compliance.”

This directive follows the recent disbursement of Ksh22 billion for second-term capitation, including Ksh1.3 billion for primary, Ksh18.9 billion for junior secondary, and Ksh11 billion for day secondary schools.

Ogamba urged school heads to use the funds prudently and avoid shifting financial burdens onto parents.

He further directed schools not to send students home over fees, especially with national exams around the corner, suggesting alternative ways of handling fee arrears.

Since the academic year resumed in January 2025, schools have been reported to charge extra for “development” and “miscellaneous” expenses. Parents like Jacob Weru call the increases “punitive,” especially amid the rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, KUPPET has warned that the High Court’s recent ruling, which bars schools from collecting any levies without CS approval, could cripple public education.

Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima argued that many schools depend on these levies to bridge budget gaps due to delayed government disbursements.

Despite these warnings, CS Ogamba has stood firm. Citing Gazette Notice No. 1555 of March 2015, which standardised school fees, he insisted that any school head defying government policy will face disciplinary action.

With public schools caught between financial strain and firm government directives, all eyes are now on the Ministry of Education’s next steps to uphold its promise of free and accessible education for every Kenyan child.