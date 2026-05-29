CS Ogamba Dissolves Board, Orders Action Against Principal

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has dissolved the Utumishi Girls Academy board of management following the Thursday dormitory fire that left 16 students dead.

Speaking on Friday, CS Ogamba said the board failed to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

The Education CS pointed out that the dormitory where the fire broke out was overcrowded and one of the exit doors had been locked.

“The Board of Management of Utumishi Girls Academy has been dissolved for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations,” said CS Ogamba.

He added, “The school did not adhere to the safety requirements as stipulated in the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations. In particular, there was congestion in the dormitory, and one exit door was locked, contrary to the prescribed safety requirements.”

CS Ogamba also directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to take disciplinary measures against the Utumishi Girls Academy principal over alleged negligence.

Further, the Education CS said two teachers at the institution are also being looked into for allegedly failing to take action despite having prior knowledge of the planned attack.

“The teachers who failed to take action despite having been informed about the planned unrest will also be subjected to disciplinary proceedings,” Ogamba added.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest of 8 students in connection with the Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy.

The investigative agency noted that the eight arrested students are persons of interest in the planning and suspected arson attack.

“Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack.

“The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody. Detectives continue to record statements and analyse all available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the full circumstances of the incident, and determine the motive,” DCI said.