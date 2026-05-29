Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Ogamba Dissolves Utumishi Girls Board, Orders Action Against Principal

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has dissolved the Utumishi Girls Academy board of management following the Thursday dormitory fire that left 16 students dead.

Speaking on Friday, CS Ogamba said the board failed to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

The Education CS pointed out that the dormitory where the fire broke out was overcrowded and one of the exit doors had been locked.

“The Board of Management of Utumishi Girls Academy has been dissolved for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations,” said CS Ogamba.

He added, “The school did not adhere to the safety requirements as stipulated in the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations. In particular, there was congestion in the dormitory, and one exit door was locked, contrary to the prescribed safety requirements.”

CS Ogamba also directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to take disciplinary measures against the Utumishi Girls Academy principal over alleged negligence.

Further, the Education CS said two teachers at the institution are also being looked into for allegedly failing to take action despite having prior knowledge of the planned attack.

“The teachers who failed to take action despite having been informed about the planned unrest will also be subjected to disciplinary proceedings,” Ogamba added.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest of 8 students in connection with the Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy.

The investigative agency noted that the eight arrested students are persons of interest in the planning and suspected arson attack.

“Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack.

“The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody. Detectives continue to record statements and analyse all available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the full circumstances of the incident, and determine the motive,” DCI said.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

16 Students Dead in Utumishi Girls Dormitory Fire

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that 16 students died following a dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County. Adressing...

1 day ago

Politics

Kenya And Italy Sign MoU On Education, Training And Research

Kenya and Italy on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Higher Education, Training, and Research. The MoU was signed at State House,...

February 9, 2026
File image of Education CS Julius Ogamba. File image of Education CS Julius Ogamba.

News

Ministry of Education Issues Instructions to Schools After President Ruto’s Directive

The Ministry of Education has directed senior schools to allow Grade 10 learners whose parents are facing financial challenges to report in the uniforms...

January 22, 2026
GxCqTzEXoAAG2UG GxCqTzEXoAAG2UG

News

Ministry of Education Disburses Ksh23 Billion To University, TVET Students

The Ministry of Education has disbursed a total of Ksh23.16 billion in financial support to 802,159 University and TVET students across the country. In...

August 29, 2025