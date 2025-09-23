CS Ogamba Orders Striking Lecturers Back to Class, Warns of Disciplinary Action

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has issued a clear warning to striking university lecturers, directing them to return to work or risk disciplinary action and contempt of court charges. The standoff, now in its second week, has disrupted learning across public universities despite a High Court order suspending the industrial action.

CS Ogamba, speaking in Mombasa during a stakeholder engagement on teacher training, announced that the government had released Ksh2.5 billion to address some of the lecturers’ demands. The figure, however, differs slightly from the Ksh2.73 billion cited by the Ministry of Education as having been disbursed in full settlement of obligations under the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Court orders must be obeyed. Otherwise, you will be in contempt, which may necessitate disciplinary action. We are asking the lecturers to get back to work,” Ogamba stated emphatically. He emphasized that dialogue remains the appropriate channel for resolving disputes, rather than strikes that disrupt the academic calendar and disadvantage students.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court, presided over by Justice Jacob Gakeri, had on September 18 issued an order directing lecturers to resume duty, following a legal challenge by the Inter-Public Universities’ Councils Forum. The ruling certified the matter as urgent and urged continued negotiations between the parties.

Despite the court’s directive and the government’s claims of payment, lecturers under the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) remain steadfast in their industrial action. Their demands extend beyond the 2021–2025 CBA, with union leaders insisting on the settlement of an estimated Ksh7.9 billion in arrears from the 2017–2021 CBA and the initiation of negotiations for the 2025–2029 CBA.

Dr. Maloba Wekesa, UASU University of Nairobi Chapter Secretary, accused the government of neglecting staff welfare, highlighting a court ruling on March 25, 2025, in their favor regarding the 2017 CBA arrears that remains unfulfilled. “Members of staff have been reduced to beggars. Phase 2 was meant to have been paid,” Dr. Wekesa asserted, adding, “In 2017-2021, we had a similar CBA. It took 36 months for the government to pen down an agreement. We were denied a yearly increment. Courts said go ahead and implement. On March 25th, 2025, the court ruled in favour”.

Constantine Wesonga, UASU Secretary General, dismissed claims of the Ksh2.73 billion payment, stating he had only received a letter from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) confirming the payment process had begun. “The only thing I got yesterday was a letter. Dons do not eat letters,” Wesonga declared, vowing the strike would continue until all three demands are met.