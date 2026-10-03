CS Ogamba Reshuffles University Councils, Moves Kanyara From Machakos to JKUAT

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has announced fresh appointments to the governing councils of six public universities and colleges, in a Gazette notice that saw one appointee shifted from one institution to another on the very same day.

The changes, dated October 2, 2026, and issued under Section 36(1)(d) of the Universities Act, take effect immediately and run for three-year terms.

At the centre of the reshuffle is Dr. Mercy Kanyara, who had previously served on the Machakos University Council. Her appointment there was revoked in favour of Lazarus Kipichii Tanui. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 36 (1) (d) of the Universities Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education appoints Lazarus Kipichii Tanui to be a Member of the Council of Machakos University. The appointment of Mercy Kanyara is revoked,” the notice stated.

Rather than being dropped altogether, Kanyara was in the same batch of notices appointed to the council of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) for a fresh three-year term. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 36 (1) (d) of the Universities Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education appoints—MERCY KANYARA (DR.) as a Member of the Council of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology,” the notice read. Kanyara had originally been appointed to the Machakos council in January 2024 by then-Education CS Ezekiel Machogu.

The other changes span four more institutions. Evelyne N. Kyendo was appointed to the Turkana University College Council, while Wilson Kipruto Ronno takes up a seat on the Kenyatta University Council. Abdihakim Guhad Gabow was named to the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology Council. At Koitaleel Samoei University College, John Kamanga Ole Ntetiyian was reappointed for another three-year term. All six appointments are effective from October 2, 2026.

The university council changes were part of a wider batch of state appointments gazetted the same day. Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui reappointed Neddy Jeruto Kiptoo to the Anti-Counterfeit Authority board, while East African Community CS Beatrice Askul appointed Fardosa Ahmed Warsame to the National Drought Management Authority board. Water CS Eric Mugaa appointed Josephine Koisaba to the Water Services Regulatory Board, and Sports CS Salim Mvurya reappointed Lucia Nzoongo to the Kenya Film Commission board.

University councils are responsible for institutional oversight and governance, and the latest changes add to a string of appointments Ogamba has made across public universities through 2026, including earlier changes at the University of Eldoret, Laikipia University, Meru University of Science and Technology and Nyandarua University College.