News

CS Ruku Urges Kenyans to Unlock Potential Through Gov’t Training & Huduma Centres

By

Published

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku.

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has urged Kenyans to take full advantage of the training programs offered by the Kenya School of Government (KSG) and to make increased use of Huduma Centres for faster and more efficient access to government services.

Speaking during a public engagement tour, CS Ruku emphasized the government’s commitment to improving service delivery and citizen empowerment through skill-building and decentralization of services. He noted that the Kenya School of Government plays a pivotal role in shaping a skilled and competent workforce by equipping public servants and ordinary citizens with critical training to boost productivity, leadership, and innovation across sectors.

“The opportunities at the Kenya School of Government are open to all. I encourage every Kenyan to tap into this invaluable resource to improve their capabilities, whether you’re in the public sector or looking to grow professionally,” said Ruku.

He also lauded Huduma Centres as a game-changer in how the public interacts with the government. With centers spread across the country, citizens can now access essential services like ID replacement, birth certificates, NHIF and NSSF registration, and even KRA services under one roof cutting down long bureaucratic processes and travel costs.

The CS’s remarks come at a time when the government is pushing for a more digitally integrated and service-oriented public sector, with innovation, efficiency, and citizen satisfaction at the core.

His call is expected to energize public participation in government programs and bolster national development efforts by ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing opportunities or critical services.

