CS Wandayi Assures Public of Adequate Fuel Stocks Amid Middle East Tensions

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has assured Kenyans that the country has sufficient petroleum stocks despite escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said Kenya has adequate fuel stocks to sustain operations for the next two months.

“In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East region, where our petroleum products supply is sourced, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has reviewed the supply and stock situation and wishes to advise as follows;

“As of today, the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region. We have scheduled imports for delivery up to the end of April 2026 and, therefore, as it stands, we are assured of security of supply,” read the statement in part.

CS Wandayi noted that the Ministry is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East as the situation remains fluid. It added that it is engaging government-to-government (G-G) suppliers to ensure contingency plans are in place should the crisis escalate.

“We wish to assure the public and all stakeholders that the Ministry remains alert and shall continue taking necessary actions to ensure there is an uninterrupted supply. The Ministry undertakes to keep the country sufficiently updated,” CS Wandayi added.

The announcement comes weeks after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reduced fuel prices for the February-March 2026 pricing cycle.

EPRA reduced Super Petrol prices by Ksh4.24, Diesel by Ksh3.93, and Kerosene by Ksh1.00, with petrol currently retailing at Ksh178.28, Diesel at Ksh166.54, and Kerosene at Ksh152.78.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreased by KShs.4.24/litre, KShs. 3.93/litre and KShs.1.00/litre respectively,” the statement read.