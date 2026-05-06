CS Wandayi Explains Cause of Fuel Shortage

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi has attributed the fuel shortages in various parts of the country to a technical and administrative hitch.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, CS Wandayi said the hitch disrupted the smooth uptake of petroleum products by a section of oil marketing companies within the downstream supply chain.

“The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum wishes to inform the public that the temporary fuel supply challenges experienced in isolated filling stations in some parts of the country arose from a technical and administrative hitch.

“This curtailed the optimal uptake of petroleum products by a few oil marketing companies operating in the downstream of the supply chain,” said Wandayi.

The Energy CS noted that the issue has since been resolved, with the government now working closely with industry stakeholders to normalise fuel deliveries across the country.

CS Wandayi also said fuel restocking is already underway across affected stations, with normal supply expected to be restored countrywide by the end of the day.

“The matter has since been resolved, and the Ministry is working closely with industry stakeholders to normalize deliveries. Fuel restocking in various filling stations is underway, and normal supply across the country will be attained by the end of the day today,” he stated.

Further, Wandayi reassured the public that Kenya has sufficient fuel reserves to meet current demand, urging calm among consumers and discouraging panic buying.

“The Government remains committed to safeguarding national energy security and ensuring reliable fuel supply for households, businesses, and industries nationwide,” the statement added.

The Energy CS’s statement comes after motorists took to social media to raise complaints about inadequate fuel in the country.