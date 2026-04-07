CS Wandayi Issues Directives Over Ksh4.8 Billion Fuel Scandal

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a controversial fuel consignment from the Kenyan market.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, CS Wandayi said the consignment was imported into Kenya by One Petroleum Limited.

According to the Energy CS, the consignment was priced at KSh 198,000 per metric tonne, far higher than the KSh140,000 per metric tonne under the G-to-G arrangement.

Wandayi warned that allowing the fuel into the market could have triggered an estimated increase of KSh 14 per litre in pump prices.

“This consignment is priced at KSh 198,000 per metric tonne, compared to KSh 140,000 per metric tonne under the G-to-G arrangement, an increase of KSh 58,000 per metric tonne, which would result in an approximate rise of KSh 14 per litre in pump prices on this consignment alone,” the statement read in part.

CS Wandayi directed that the consignment be removed from the country as soon as possible.

He also directed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to exclude the shipment from the monthly fuel pricing calculations.

Wandayi further directed One Petroleum Limited to immediately withdraw all invoices issued to Oil Marketing Companies and raise credit notes.

Additionally, he instructed the OMCs not to pay the invoices nor uplift the petroleum products from the condemned consignment.

“The Government will remain vigilant to ensure that no individual, company, or stakeholder engages in artificial shortages or unjustified price increases. The public will continue to be updated on fuel prices in the usual manner,” said the Energy CS.

Meanwhile One Petrolim Limited has announced that it has already acted on government instructions regarding the disputed cargo delivered on March 27, 2026.

“Following consultations with the government, One Petroleum Limited confirms that it has forthwith taken steps to ensure that the petroleum cargo that was brought in on 27th March, 2026 via MT Paloma does not enter the Kenyan market,” the company said.