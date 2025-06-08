Connect with us

Business

CS Mbadi Makes Surprise Reappointments at KNBS and Consolidated Bank

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi
KDRTV News – Nairobi: Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has reappointed Molu Koropu Tepo and Francis Nkako to the Board of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). He also renewed the tenure of Jedidah Karwitha Mwiti on the Board of Directors at Consolidated Bank Limited. These strategic selections reflect Mbadi’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s data integrity and banking oversight.

Molu Koropu Tepo, known for her work in statistical analytics and public sector audits, returns to KNBS with a mandate to enhance data quality and institutional transparency. Francis Nkako, a veteran economist with extensive experience in fiscal policy, is tasked with steering KNBS’s strategic planning and resource mobilization. At Consolidated Bank, Jedidah Karwitha Mwiti brings a decade of corporate governance experience, poised to guide the lender’s expansion into digital products and risk management frameworks.

By reinforcing the leadership at KNBS, Mbadi aims to ensure reliable data for policymaking, which is crucial for tracking development indicators and securing foreign financing. Enhanced statistical accuracy will support Kenya’s fiscal planning, help narrow revenue gaps, and attract investment. Meanwhile, Mwiti’s reappointment at Consolidated Bank signals a push towards stronger governance in state-owned financial institutions, improving customer confidence and enabling competitive growth in the banking sector.

Together, these appointments enhance the Treasury’s dual focus on robust data systems and sound financial governance. As Kenya navigates fiscal pressures and seeks to modernize its economy, the newly empowered boards are expected to deliver greater accountability, innovation, and resilience.

