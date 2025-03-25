Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi’s Son Dies

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has lost his son Elvis Murakana Namenya.

Murakana passed away on Tuesday, March 25, after reportedly succumbing to injuries sustained in a gruesome car accident.

President William Ruto led leaders in mourning Elachis’s son and offered prayers and words of comfort to the MP’s family.

“May God grant Beatrice Elachi and the family strength to bear with the loss of their dear son, Elvis Murakana. Be comforted by the word of the Lord in Psalm 147:3: ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Rest In Peace, Elvis,” Ruto stated.

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) sent its message of condolences, assuring Elachi of its support during the difficult time.

“May God grant Beatrice Elachi and their family the fortitude and strength to overcome the pain of losing her son Elvis Murakana Namenya. It is such a huge loss to her. As a party, we stand with her during this difficult moment of mourning and grief,” the party stated.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai also extended his deepest condolences to Elachi and her family following the tragic loss of Namenya.

“As the MCA for Kileleshwa Ward, I join the people of Dagoretti North and beyond in mourning this profound loss. Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and my thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength and solace in the love and support that surrounds you,” said Alai.

Shinyalu MP Fredrick Lusuli mourned the passing of Elvis as he comforted Elachi.

”On behalf of my family and the great people of Shinyalu, I send my sincere condolences to my big sister and colleague Hon Beatrice Elachi and her family for the sad loss of their dear son Elvis,” Lusuli stated.