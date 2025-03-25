Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi’s Son Dies

By

Published

absqbivw6ij5bg5b913f10e72ee

Elachi

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has lost his son Elvis Murakana Namenya.

Murakana passed away on Tuesday, March 25, after reportedly succumbing to injuries sustained in a gruesome car accident.

President William Ruto led leaders in mourning Elachis’s son and offered prayers and words of comfort to the MP’s family.

“May God grant Beatrice Elachi and the family strength to bear with the loss of their dear son, Elvis Murakana. Be comforted by the word of the Lord in Psalm 147:3: ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Rest In Peace, Elvis,” Ruto stated.

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) sent its message of condolences, assuring Elachi of its support during the difficult time.

“May God grant Beatrice Elachi and their family the fortitude and strength to overcome the pain of losing her son Elvis Murakana Namenya. It is such a huge loss to her. As a party, we stand with her during this difficult moment of mourning and grief,” the party stated.

6456 Screenshot 2025 03 25 190236

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai also extended his deepest condolences to Elachi and her family following the tragic loss of Namenya.

“As the MCA for Kileleshwa Ward, I join the people of Dagoretti North and beyond in mourning this profound loss. Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and my thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength and solace in the love and support that surrounds you,”  said Alai.

Shinyalu MP Fredrick Lusuli mourned the passing of Elvis as he comforted Elachi.

”On behalf of my family and the great people of Shinyalu, I send my sincere condolences to my big sister and colleague Hon Beatrice Elachi and her family for the sad loss of their dear son Elvis,” Lusuli stated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021