Damning evidence as Ruto Lawyers clash with Odinga’s lawyers at the Supreme Court

KDRTV News Nairobi-The 2022 Presidential election petition at the Supreme court in Nairobi took a new twist when Odinga’s Lawyer Julie Soweto tabled damning evidence before the court which was protested by Ruto Lawyers led by Prof. Githu Muigai and Mr. Soname.

It was an epic battle which saw Prof. Githu Muigai and Senior Counsel James Orengo almost goes full throttle as each accused each other of mischief.

Orengo on point of objection told off Prof. Muigai to focus on the evidence provided by the IEBC portal while Prof. Muigai refuted it claims that it was not the original one but in a rejoinder Orengo told him to look into his clients official portal where Julie Soweto was referencing her damning revelation which put the alleged Venezuelan deported citizen were alleged to be masterminding the election results transmission server to manipulate the election.

The names which featured in the court was for Jose Carmigo and other Venezuelan Nationals, whom the server logs from the court ordered scrutiny revealed he accessed the server several times before and during the elections period up to the time when the contested election results were announced by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati whom the petitioners lawyers are accusing of colluding with foreigners to rig the elections in favor of Dr. William Ruto.

The Judges of the Supreme Court requested for prayers as they retire to write their judgements which they will deliver on Monday, 5th September 2022.

Key areas the Judges will be considering will be if the entire process was followed as per the constitutional dictates which requires the process to be verifiable, simple, fair and transparent.

The Judges will also consider the petitions of four commissioners who have accused their Chairman whom they claim usurped the powers of the commission and relegated them to mare flower girls without playing their integral role as stakeholders in the process according to article 138 and 140 of the Kenyan Constitution.