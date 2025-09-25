Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dani Alves: Acquitted in Rape Case But Still Fighting for Redemption

By

Published

2025 03 28T112339Z 572520375 RC2

Dani Alves

Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Davi Alves, once celebrated as one of the greatest full-backs of all time, continues to grapple with the fallout of a rape case that nearly ended his life and career.

Alaves was found not guilty in March 2025 after he successfully won an appeal against a sexual assault conviction.

A Spanish high court ruled that the evidence against Alaves was flawed, the testimony riddled with inconsistencies, and the standard of proof never met.

The former Barcelona defender had been accused of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub bathroom in December 2022.

He was sentenced to four years, six months in prison; however, he was released from prison in March 2024 while waiting for his appeal to be heard.

By the time the acquittal came, the damage was already done. Alves had spent 14 months behind bars, lost lucrative sponsorship deals, and watched clubs distance themselves from his name.

His marriage collapsed, his reputation was shattered, and his family was fractured under the weight of scandal.

The woman who accused Alaves, her identity remains protected, and walked away untouched by the scrutiny that engulfed the Barcelona legend, leaving him to rebuild a life scarred by public judgment.

His freedom is not even final, as prosecutors have appealed the acquittal to Spain’s Supreme Court, leaving his fate still hanging in the balance

Alves is also one of the most decorated players in football history, with 43 trophies to his name.

He won dozens of titles with elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. Alves also helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal at the age of 38.

By the time of his arrest, Alaves was playing for Mexican club Pumas. The club terminated his contract immediately after the allegations against him.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021