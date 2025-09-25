Dani Alves: Acquitted in Rape Case But Still Fighting for Redemption

Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Davi Alves, once celebrated as one of the greatest full-backs of all time, continues to grapple with the fallout of a rape case that nearly ended his life and career.

Alaves was found not guilty in March 2025 after he successfully won an appeal against a sexual assault conviction.

A Spanish high court ruled that the evidence against Alaves was flawed, the testimony riddled with inconsistencies, and the standard of proof never met.

The former Barcelona defender had been accused of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub bathroom in December 2022.

He was sentenced to four years, six months in prison; however, he was released from prison in March 2024 while waiting for his appeal to be heard.

By the time the acquittal came, the damage was already done. Alves had spent 14 months behind bars, lost lucrative sponsorship deals, and watched clubs distance themselves from his name.

His marriage collapsed, his reputation was shattered, and his family was fractured under the weight of scandal.

The woman who accused Alaves, her identity remains protected, and walked away untouched by the scrutiny that engulfed the Barcelona legend, leaving him to rebuild a life scarred by public judgment.

His freedom is not even final, as prosecutors have appealed the acquittal to Spain’s Supreme Court, leaving his fate still hanging in the balance

Alves is also one of the most decorated players in football history, with 43 trophies to his name.

He won dozens of titles with elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. Alves also helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal at the age of 38.

By the time of his arrest, Alaves was playing for Mexican club Pumas. The club terminated his contract immediately after the allegations against him.