Daniel Seronei Allegedly Living in Poverty Despite Taking Down Notorious Gangsters

Daniel Songor Seronei is allegedly living in poverty despite being one of the best police officers Kenya has ever seen.

Seronei is remembered for eliminating notorious gangsters, Anthony ‘Wacucu’ Kanagi, Gerald ‘Wanugu’ Munyera, and Bernard ‘Rasta’ Matheri, who terrorized Nairobi locals and businesses in the 1990s.

At the height of his career, Seronei led the elite Alpha Romeo squad within the defunct Criminal Investigations Department, now the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The team was tasked with dismantling the Wacucu, Wanugu, and Rasta criminal network.

The operation gained urgency in January 1996 after then Police Commissioner Shadrack Kiruki declared the trio Kenya’s most wanted criminals, placing a Sh100,000 bounty on their heads.

Days later, Seronei’s Alpha Romeo squad received intelligence that Wacucu and Wanugu were spotted heading to a hideout in Ongata Rongai in a stolen vehicle.

The officers intercepted the suspects, triggering a fierce shootout. Wacucu was killed on the spot, while Wanugu managed to escape despite sustaining injuries.

Wanugu remained in the hideout until June 27, 1996, when Seronei tracked him to Nakuru County. Cornered, Wanugu used his girlfriend as a human shield as he exchanged gunfire with Seronei. Seronei, who was operating alone, shot and killed both of them.

With Wacucu and Wanugu eliminated, the focus shifted to Rasta, who was widely regarded as the most dangerous among the trio.

Seronei’s persistence paid off in September 1997, when intelligence led them to Rasta’s hideout. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, ending with Seronei fatally shooting the fugitive and effectively dismantling the gang.

Seronei’s refusal to accept bribes reportedly made him enemies within the police force, and in late 1997, he was allegedly ambushed by rogue officers and shot 56 times. Seroney was later transferred before he was dismissed from the police service.

Today, Seronei lives a quiet life away from the public eye, with reports alleging that the officer is living in poverty despite his dedication to the police service.