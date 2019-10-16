Date Set for Burial of Likoni Tragedy Victims

Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu will be laid to rest at their rural home at Mung’ala village, Ngaamba area of Kilome Constituency in Makueni County on Saturday. The family spokesman has confirmed.

Mr Luka Mbaati revealed to the media that funeral preparations are underway and they are just waiting for an autopsy of the bodies.

Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor said he would conduct the autopsy at the Jocham Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon.

“I will be in Mombasa tomorrow and the exercise is expected to begin in the afternoon,” the Pathologist told a local daily

Regarding the nature of the postmortem, he said it will be “just like any other autopsy seeking to establish the exact cause of death and how it happened.”

The autopsy had been scheduled for Monday but it has been postponed twice due to the unavailability of a pathologist. The family had hired a private doctor but the government insisted that they wait.

Mariam and her daughter were retrieved from the Indian Ocean on Friday last week, 13 days after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean. The retrieval operation included elite divers from South Africa.

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana visited the family at their Tudor home in Mombasa on Saturday to condole with them ahead of the funeral.

I condoled with the family and friends of John Wambua at their home in Tudor, Mombasa on the loss of Mariam and Amanda #LikoniFerryTragedy. I express my earnest commiseration and prayers to the family. pic.twitter.com/aio1E0L59j — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) October 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Kenya Ferry Services has contributed Ksh 200k towards the burial arrangements. KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa has however advised the family to seek legal advise if they want to be compensated for their loss.

“The issue of compensation will not be easy. The family will have to hire a lawyer to go to court,” said Mr Gowa.

Mayfair Insurance, the company that had insured the car, has already paid Ksh 682,500 for John Wambua’s car.

