Date Set for Sergeant Kenei’s Burial

(KDRTV) – Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei will be buried at his parents’ home in Chamasis, Rongai Sub County, Nakuru on Saturday, a family spokesperson has said.

Kipyegon, an officer who was stationed at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office, was found dead at his house in Imara Daima on February 2020. He had a bullet wound in his head.

Detectives first thought the officer had committed suicide but the latest evidence shows that he could have been murdered. Detectives also believe his death was related to the Ksh 39billion fake firearms scandal, which has seen ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa arraigned in court.

A family spokesperson told the media that they have started plans for his burial.

Kenei was Murdered by 3 Men with Close Ties to Harambee Annex

“Everything is ready. He will be buried on Saturday but of course, DCI is still going on with investigations,” Eliud Chesoni, the family spokesperson told journalists on Tuesday.

He said Kenei’s body will leave the Chiromo Mortuary on Friday, for an overnight stay at Umash Funeral home in Nakuru before the funeral the next day.

Despite police claiming that they have cracked the case after confirming that three strangers had visited Kenei’s house on the night, he is believed to have been murdered, no arrests have been made.

Police are using data recovered from his phone to try and pin his killers. The killers had wiped off all data from the phone, including deactivating his social media accounts. But that has been recovered.

Until his untimely demise, Kenei was a father to two lovely kids. He was also scheduled to get married to his fiancee in August.

