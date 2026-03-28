David Keter Wins UDA Ticket in Emurua Dikirr By-election

David Kipsang Keter has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination for the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election.

Keter won the UDA party ticket after garnering 13,749 votes, narrowly defeating Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno, who received 13,394 votes.

President William Ruto congratulated Keter for winning the nominations and said he has the party’s full support as he prepares to contest the upcoming by-election.

“Congratulations, David Keter aka Dollarline, on your victory in yesterday’s UDA party nominations in Emurua Dikirr Constituency. You have our unqualified support as you carry the party’s flag into the by-election,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also acknowledged Bernard Ng’eno for running a strong campaign, noting that it strengthened the party’s grassroots democracy.

“We commend Bernard Ng’eno aka Buluu for running a strong campaign, cementing our party’s democracy at the grassroots,” Ruto added.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set May 14 as the by-election date in Emurua Dikirr.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Johana Ng’eno, who perished in a helicopter crash in Nandi on February 28, 2026.

The accident involved an AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, which went down at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Endebes to Mosoriot when it crashed. The plane had six people on board, including MP Ng’eno.

Born in 1972, Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having first been elected in the 2013 general election.

Until his demise, Ng’eno served with distinction as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.