Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

David Keter Wins UDA Ticket in Emurua Dikirr By-election

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

David Kipsang Keter has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination for the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election.

Keter won the UDA party ticket after garnering 13,749 votes, narrowly defeating Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno, who received 13,394 votes.

President William Ruto congratulated Keter for winning the nominations and said he has the party’s full support as he prepares to contest the upcoming by-election.

“Congratulations, David Keter aka Dollarline, on your victory in yesterday’s UDA party nominations in Emurua Dikirr Constituency. You have our unqualified support as you carry the party’s flag into the by-election,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also acknowledged Bernard Ng’eno for running a strong campaign, noting that it strengthened the party’s grassroots democracy.

“We commend Bernard Ng’eno aka Buluu for running a strong campaign, cementing our party’s democracy at the grassroots,” Ruto added.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set May 14 as the by-election date in Emurua Dikirr.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Johana Ng’eno, who perished in a helicopter crash in Nandi on February 28, 2026.

The accident involved an AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, which went down at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Endebes to Mosoriot when it crashed. The plane had six people on board, including MP Ng’eno.

Born in 1972, Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having first been elected in the 2013 general election.

Until his demise, Ng’eno served with distinction as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Politics

IEBC Sets May 14 By-Elections for Emurua Dikirr as UDA Opens Nominations for Vacant Seats

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set May 14, 2026, as the date for by-elections to fill three vacant seats across the...

March 17, 2026

News

Why Gachagua Skipped Johana Ng’eno’s Burial

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday skipped the burial ceremony of late Emurua Dikkir MP Johana Ng’eno in Narok. In a statement, Gachagua...

March 6, 2026

News

MP Johana Ng’eno to be Burried on Friday

The late Emurua Dikirr, Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, will be laid to rest on Friday, March 6. Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced...

March 2, 2026

News

Emurua Dikkir MP Johana Ng’eno Killed in Plane Crash

Emurua Dikkir Member of Parliament Johana Ngeno was killed in a plane crash on Saturday, February 28, in Mosop, Nandi County. The accident involved...

March 1, 2026