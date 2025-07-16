Connect with us

News

David Maraga: How I Will Fund 2027 Presidential Campaign

By

Published

IMG 20250428 WA0003 1745819528

David Maraga

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has revealed that his 2027 presidential campaign will be funded by Kenyans.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview, Maraga expressed confidence that Kenyans will contribute to his presidential campaign.

“We will require a substantial amount of money. We are going to appeal to Kenyans to contribute to our campaign, and it is going to succeed. Kenyans will themselves fund this election,” said Maraga.

The former CJ said he will personally contribute only a small portion to his campaign kitty.

“I will put in very little money, Ksh1 million or Ksh2 million, I don’t have much money,” he said.

Citing the high cost of living affecting ordinary Kenyans, he stated that they would not be expected to contribute much to the kitty.

According to Maraga, Kenyans can contribute as little as Ksh50 to fund his presidential campaign.

“With the suffering Kenyans have gone through, I’m sure we’ll get Sh50, 100 from individuals. I’m hoping we’ll get excess, and whatever is left, we will give it to a public cause.”

At the same time, Maraga promised to form a government of professionals and experts, insisting that every public servant must earn their place and perform their duties effectively.

“I am listening to Kenyans, to professionals, to people in education, and what they are saying is they are not being allowed to run. I am going to have officers who are competent in their respective areas, and allow them to work. The information I have is that several people are in positions they are least qualified for,” he stated.

Also Read: Maraga Slams President Ruto Over Statement on Abductions

