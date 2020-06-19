David Murathe Warns Kenyans Against Joining Jubilee Asili, Claims it is a Leprosy

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has warned Kenyans against joining the newly formed Jubilee Asili Party associated with Deputy President William Ruto because it is leprosy.

Ruto hosted a section of Tanga Tanga lawmakers who were recently kicked from House Committees at the Jubilee Asili Centre located along Ngong Road. The DP urged ‘them to continue focusing on Jubilee’s people-centred transformational agenda.’ It is at this meeting that the Jubilee Asili idea was made public.

Murathe, one of Ruto’s biggest critics, says the formation of the new party is a testament that the Jubilee fumigation is now complete. He said it is time for President Uhuru Kenyatta to focus on service delivery and uniting the country.

“For a very long time, Uhuru’s Jubilee Party agenda has been attacked by political leprosy by the name jubilee Asili.

But, after massive fumigations, we have successfully separated and our focus now is the delivery of services and ensuring we unite this country. We are therefore urging patriots to refrain from contracting this disease,” Murathe said on his Facebook post.



KDRTV has found out that the Jubilee Asili Centre, also known as the Hustler Nation Centre has been operational for the past six months.

“Our agenda is different from what is happening at the Jubilee headquarters. The office has existed for about six months. This is a place where we can discuss our political activities,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the office space is paid for by lawmakers allied to the DP.

However, it seems like the group is not planning to register the outfit as a political party any time soon. Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu said the name has not been reserved.