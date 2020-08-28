David Murathe’s Comment During DP William Ruto’s Interview Last Night That Sparked Online Uproar

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto was yesterday in an interview at his official residence with Citizen TV’s senior journalist and editorial director, Joe Ageyo. He tackled various topics from politics to corruption in government.

The deputy president said that he doesn’t doublespeak like other senior politicians but he has been consistent in his call for independence of the investigative agencies in the country.

Ruto believes incredible investigations than dramatic sensationalization of corruption matters in the media by those investigative authorities like the EACC and the DPP. He also regretted that the handshake has distracted the jubilee government from achieving its targets.

Nani ameweza??

Let's ashame the devil!!

Retweet for David Murathe 🔃 and like for DP William Ruto❤️#RutoSpeakOut pic.twitter.com/2FK74aupYi — Sharlyn_🇰🇪😘💎 (@Its_Sharlyn) August 27, 2020

When Joe asked him about his position in Jubilee party and what he thinks it has become, he categorically said that the party has been destroyed by con men like David Murathe and it is not headed in the right direction.

The deputy president feels that lately, he has not been assigned enough duties by his boss the president. He gave an example of deputy governors who have been complaining that they are earning salaries but they don’t have anything to do.

Uhuru, Raila my friends u know I love u; but

today I cried watching John Lewis FUNERAL cos soon I may die from a bullet. "Obama talked of good trouble" the arc of history may be long but it always bends towards justice". Its David Murathe or the Nation. TG #TGonCovidMillionaires pic.twitter.com/vPwGzrP8ZE — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) August 25, 2020

In response to his sentiments about the party and how it has been hijacked by busybodies, Murathe posted a comment on his social medial pages asking him to resign and go back to Uasin Gishu, something that has caused a heated debate online.

Here is what he posted;

