David Ndii Speaks On Leaving Ruto Government

President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii now says he is ready to leave the Kenya Kwanza government.

In a post via his X account, Ndii said he would be relieved incase he is dismissed from the role by President Ruto.

The renowned economist was reacting to a headline in a local daily that said the days of President Ruto’s advisers were numbered

“You don’t know how relieved I’d be,” said Ndii.

When asked by netizens to resign from the position before being sacked, Ndii said he is not a quitter.

“Quitters are losers, and I’m not a loser,” the Ruto advisor stated.

In another post, Ndii expressed his reservations about President Ruto’s move to hold talks with the opposition in the wake of the nationwide protests.

“So people think I fear for my job? This inclusive eating is the scenario we have courted. I fear for us all,” Ndii remarked.

The economist’s remarks come days after President Ruto announced that the number of advisors in the government will be reduced by 50 percent.

Speaking at State House on Friday, July 5, Ruto said the move is among the austerity measures the government has put in place to reduce spending following the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

“The number of advisors in government shall be reduced by 50 per cent within the public service with immediate effect,” said Ruto.

Meanwhile, the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has ordered all Cabinet Secretaries to reduce the number of advisors from two to one.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President directed that the number of advisors in government be reduced by 50% with immediate effect. By dint of that Presidential Action, the number of advisors assigned to each Cabinet Secretary has been revised from two to one,” Koskei stated.

He directed each CS to indicate the number of advisers that would be retained and set the deadline by Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Also Read: President Ruto Bans State Officers from Participating In Harambees