DCI Arrested Suspect With Heroin Worth Ksh1.8 million

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect with heroine valued at Ksh1.8 million.

In a statement on Saturday, May 17, DCI said the 40-year-old suspect was apprehended in Mombasa County.

DCI noted that the suspect was arrested following intelligence that he was at his residence in the Kikambala area.

“Mombasa Anti-Narcotics detectives have arrested a notorious 40-year-old drug peddler, Ali Bakari Ali, and seized heroin worth approximately Sh1.8 million in the streets. Acting on solid intel, detectives raided the suspect’s residence in Kikambala, catching him completely off guard,” DCI added.

During the operation, the DCI sleuths discovered a blue carrier bag stashed under a mattress containing six tightly wrapped packages of heroin weighing a total of 600 grams.

The suspect was promptly whisked off, along with the recovered narcotics, to the Port Police Station, where he is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The incident comes days after a multi-agency team comprising Transnational Organized Crime and Anti-Narcotics units’ detectives, augmented by officers drawn from Mutarakwa police post within Limuru sub-county, arrested two suspects and recovered nine ninety-kilogram sacks containing cannabis sativa.

During the operation that was conducted along the Maai Mahiu- Nairobi road within Limuru area, the law enforcement officers intercepted a white Toyota Noah, Reg No. KCX 728Q, which was being driven by 37-year-old Minja Jimmy in the company of an accomplice, Bernard Nyabero Nyakangi.

Upon search, the vehicle was found to have been stashed with the sacks that were neatly covered with a black polythene paper.

The vehicle and the exhibits were escorted to Mutarakwa police post, where the suspects were booked in and later taken to DCI headquarters for further processing and arraignment.

