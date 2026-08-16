DCI Arrests 15 Suspects, Recovers Crude Weapons Along Kisumu-Kericho Highway

Fifteen suspected gang members have been arrested in Kisumu County after detectives intercepted three vehicles along the Kisumu-Kericho highway and recovered a cache of crude weapons, in an operation the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says was aimed at disrupting a criminal network before it could strike.

The operation was carried out by detectives from the DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU), working alongside officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Nyanza Region, and DCI Kisumu Central. According to the DCI, it followed intelligence that a group suspected to be armed with crude weapons was travelling in three vehicles along the busy highway.

Detectives intercepted the vehicles, identified as a grey Toyota Noah, registration number KCR 790A, and two white Toyota Hiace vans, KDM 377M and KDE 819U, both operating under the Nyakija Classic Shuttle along the Kisumu-Migori route.

“The suspects were found aboard a grey Toyota Noah… and two white Toyota Hiace vans… both operating under the Nyakija Classic Shuttle along the Kisumu–Migori route,” the DCI said in a statement.

A search of the vehicles and suspects led to the recovery of several mobile phones, assorted machetes and pangas, knives, ropes, a metal rod, and other items detectives believe were intended for criminal activities.

During the operation, one suspect identified as Oliver Jaoko, alias Oliveti, whom detectives believe was leading the group, escaped by jumping through a vehicle window. Detectives have since launched a search for him as investigations continue.

The 15 suspects who were arrested are now in custody alongside the recovered exhibits and are undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.

Some members of the public have alleged that the suspects were part of a group of goons travelling to Homa Bay to disrupt the Linda Mwananchi rally held on Sunday, though these claims remain unverified and police had not confirmed them at the time of publication. The arrests come amid rising concern over political violence, with hired goons increasingly blamed for disrupting political gatherings across the country. Police say most individuals accused of such violence are typically ferried in from neighbouring counties rather than being locals.

The DCI described the operation as evidence of the National Police Service’s resolve to disrupt criminal networks before they strike, keep dangerous weapons off the streets, and safeguard members of the public.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information on the escaped suspect to come forward, and have urged the public to continue sharing information through the #FichuaKwaDCI initiative on the toll-free line 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.