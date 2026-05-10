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DCI Arrests 2 Suspects Linked to Murder of PCEA Cleric

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested two suspects linked to the brutal murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

In a statement on Saturday, May 9, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended following extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations conducted by detectives drawn from the Homicide Unit, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operations Support Unit (OSU), and officers from Nakuru North.

The DCI revealed that the two suspects were found in possession of items confirmed to have been stolen from the late clergyman.

The suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation as investigations continue.

“Following extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations by DCI teams from Homicide, CR&IB, and OSU, in collaboration with officers from Nakuru North, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. The suspects were found in possession of valuables that were confirmed to be among those stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation,” DCI stated.

The Investigative agency also noted that advanced forensic analysis is ongoing, alongside a detailed review of evidence believed to be linked to a wider criminal network behind the attack.

The agency strongly condemned the killing, describing it as senseless and violent, and assured the public that all those involved would be brought to justice.

“The DCI strongly condemns this senseless and violent attack and assures the public that every effort is being made to apprehend all individuals involved and ensure they face the full force of the law,” the statement read.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of May 3, 2026, when unknown attackers raided PCEA Tabuga Church, killing Reverend Ngari and seriously injuring the church watchman, Benard Nyamwaka.

The attackers broke into the church office and the reverend’s residence, making away with cash, mobile phones, and other valuables

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