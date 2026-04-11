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DCI Arrests 4 Suspects Linked to Murder of British National

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of a British national.

The four suspects were nabbed during an operation carried out by officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) headquarters in collaboration with teams from SCCIO Nyali and SCCIO Msambweni.

“Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of a British national and multiple robbery with violence incidents following an intelligence-led, multi-agency operation in Ukunda,” DCI stated.

The suspects, Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki, and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge, were apprehended at Ideal Apartments in Ukunda.

According to the DCI, the suspects are linked to a robbery with violence incident involving an American national in Nyali, as well as the abduction and subsequent murder of British national Campbell Scott Alistair in February 2025.

The body of the British national was later discovered in Mukuyuni along the Machakos–Wote road.

The suspects have also been forensically linked to another robbery with violence incident in Watamu, Malindi Sub-County.

During the operation, detectives recovered several items believed to be stolen, including an HP laptop, multiple mobile phones, assorted foreign currencies, credit cards, cheque books from various banks, and PDQ machines.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed the scene, collecting critical evidence to support the ongoing probe.

The four suspects are currently being held at Nyali Police Station as investigations continue, with detectives working to establish the full extent of their operations and identify any additional accomplices.

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