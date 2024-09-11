Connect with us

DCI Arrests Forex Trader Defrauding Kenyans

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested Daniel Mbugua Njogu, also known as Dan, at his residence in the Kimbo area, Kiambu County.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the guise of forex trading.

According to the investigative agency, Njogu was arrested after an extensive investigation into his fraudulent activities.

“Mr. Njogu, aged 30, is accused of defrauding numerous individuals under the guise of forex trading. His arrest follows an extensive investigation into fraudulent activities that misled and exploited members of the public seeking financial gains through forex investments,” read the statement in part.

DCI noted that Njogu’s arrest is part of its commitment to tackle financial crimes and protect citizens from fraudulent schemes.

“Individuals who may have been deceived by Njogu’s actions or who may have lost money are urged to come forward and report their cases at the DCI’s Nairobi area offices,” DCI stated.

DCI also noted that financial fraud remains a significant risk and advised members of the public to exercise caution when engaging in forex trading or any other online investment activities.

“It is crucial to verify the legitimacy of brokers and trading platforms before entrusting them with any amount of money,” DCI added.

Further members of the public were advised to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true and ensure that all investments are made through licensed and regulated entities.

Also Read: Senator Onyonka Goes After DCI After They Wrote To Whistleblower Behind Adani-JKIA Deal

