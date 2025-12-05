Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

DCI Arrests Three Suspects in Ksh 350 Million NSSF Land Scam In Machakos

Published

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended three individuals in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) land parcel valued at approximately KES 350 million.

The arrests, made on Friday, December 5, 2025, follow an extensive investigation into the unlawful acquisition of a 3.043-hectare plot in Athi River, Mavoko Municipality, Machakos County.

The suspects, identified as Harish Ramji, Ashvin Ramji, and Bharat Ramji, are accused of creating forged transfer documents that purportedly bore the signatures of the NSSF Board of Trustees. “Investigators say the trio falsely claimed that NSSF had sold and transferred the land to them,” according to a report.

The fraudulent activity reportedly dates back to May 27, 2010, when the fake documents were created by the suspects and other accomplices who remain at large.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by NSSF at DCI headquarters on September 2, 2025, asserting their rightful ownership of the property. Following a thorough probe utilizing forensic leads, DCI detectives successfully traced and arrested the Ramji trio.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has since approved charges against them, including conspiracy to defraud, making a false document, obtaining registration by false pretenses, and forgery.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment, while the DCI continues its search for additional individuals involved in the scheme.

