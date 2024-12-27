DCI Clarifies Reports Of Using White Subaru To Abduct Kibet Bull

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed claims by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah that they were involved in the abduction of social media influencer Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.

In a statement, DCI distanced itself from Omtatah’s allegations that they used one of their Subaru cars while picking up Kibet.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) takes note of the statement made by Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti regarding the reported sighting of a white Subaru vehicle linked to the alleged abduction of Mr. Gideon Kibet. We wish to emphasize that these allegations are being taken with utmost seriousness.

“Firstly, we wish to clarify that the DCI categorically denies any association with the vehicle in question. The suggestion that a vehicle belonging to the DCI was involved in any alleged abduction is not only unfounded but also sensationalizes a sensitive issue that is currently under thorough investigation,” read the DCI statement in part.

The agency noted that the Inspector General has stated that all police operations are conducted within the confines of the Constitution and established legal frameworks.

Further DCI said it has received reports of alleged abductions and was working to investigate the claims.

“We have received reports of alleged abductions, and the DCI is diligently working to investigate these claims. We urge any individuals with credible information on these matters to come forward and cooperate with our independent investigations. The DCI remains open and transparent in handling such cases, ensuring that justice is pursued without prejudice or compromise,” DCI added.

On Thursday, Omtatahshared a photo of a white Subaru, which he alleged belongs to the DCI, one he said was used in the mission.

“I led teams in conducting searches in police stations yesterday (Wednesday), spoke with persons of interest, reported the matter to the police, obtained information about the Subaru Forester mounted with communication equipment, ran the plate number details through the NTSA website, established that the plates were fake,” Omtatah remarked.

Also Read: DCI Warns Land Owners Over Land Cartels Issuing Fake Title Deeds