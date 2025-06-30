DCI Denies Arresting Blogger Ndiagui Kinyagia

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied arresting missing blogger Ndiagui Kinyagia.

Adressing the media on Monday, June 30, DCI boss Mohammed Amin dismissed claims that the blogger was in police custody.

Amin, however, said Kinyagia was a person of interest after he published inflammatory content on social media.

“Ndiagui is not under the custody of the National Police Service (NPS), he is a person of interest to us, and wherever he is, I would urge that he surrender to the nearest police station,” he said.

The DCI boss said detectives conducted a raid on Kinyagia’s house, but he was not there.

“We profiled him, we identified his residence, and our officers conducted a search at his apartment in Kinoo. Unfortunately, he was not in his apartment, but we managed to conduct a search, recovering an assortment of electronic gadgets that we believe would be useful to us in our investigations,” Amin stated.

Kinyagia went missing on June 21 after allegedly being abducted by masked men in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

The blogger’s whereabouts remain unknown, and his disappearance has drawn national attention, with rights groups and civil society organizations demanding his release.

The High Court on Monday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to produce Kinyagia, who has been missing for 10 days.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order on Monday, June 30, during the hearing of an application filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

“I have taken into account the fact that the second applicant has not been found for 10 days and that the life of a citizen is in danger,” the High Court judge stated.